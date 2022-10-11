Ukraine conducted new exchange of prisoners: 32 more soldiers at home. PHOTOS

Ukraine managed to carry out another exchange of prisoners of war and release 32 soldiers, as well as return the body of Israeli Dmytro Fialka.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, informed about this

Direct speech: "We are at home. Today we held another exchange of prisoners. We managed to free 32 of our soldiers and return the body of Israeli Dmytro Fialka.

Among the dismissed are officers, sergeants and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. All of them were in places where fierce fighting was going on. Many of these people were considered missing.

Each prisoner has his own story. There are those who "tear" from the inside.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the defense personnel released from captivity belong to:

72nd, 24th and 58th separate mechanized brigades,

26th separate artillery brigade,

36 separate brigade of marines,

10 separate mountain assault brigade,

109 separate mountain assault battalion.

The youngest of the released soldiers is 22 years old, the oldest is 51 years old.

The deceased Israeli, Dmytro Fialka, lived in Ukraine for the past two years and worked as a children's football coach in the "Dynamo" club (Lviv). It was here that he met his love - a girl with whom they had children.

Dmytro Fialka fought for Ukraine. He went to the front as a volunteer.

Yermak told the story of a discharged private: he served with his older brother, the brother died in front of his eyes, and he himself was captured on the same day.





