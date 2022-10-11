ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11674 visitors online
News Photo War
4 632 12

In Donetsk region, Russians have set up torture chamber in boarding house near Sviatohirsk Lavra, - SSU. PHOTOS

Employees of the Security Service discovered a place of illegal detention of people in liberated Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region. The torture chamber was set up in a recreation boarding house not far from the Sviatohirska Lavra.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by press service of SSU.

In Donetsk region, Russians have set up torture chamber in boarding house near Sviatohirsk Lavra, - SSU 01

"The Russian military forcefully held local residents there who supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine. During the inspection, operatives and investigators of the SSU discovered objects that directly indicate signs of torture. Currently, a complex of investigative and operational measures is being carried out

Within the framework of the initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1, 2 Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, investigative and operational actions are ongoing," the message says.

In Donetsk region, Russians have set up torture chamber in boarding house near Sviatohirsk Lavra, - SSU 02

It is noted that SSU investigators are currently establishing the number and identities of victims, as well as non-humans involved in torture.

The detection and documentation of illegal activities was carried out by the employees of the State Security Service in Donetsk and Luhansk regions together with the State Border Service under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

Read more: SSU exposed associate of Kyva in adjustment of missile strikes on Dnipro: he "hunted" for locations of Ukrainian air defense. PHOTOS


In Donetsk region, Russians have set up torture chamber in boarding house near Sviatohirsk Lavra, - SSU 03
In Donetsk region, Russians have set up torture chamber in boarding house near Sviatohirsk Lavra, - SSU 04
In Donetsk region, Russians have set up torture chamber in boarding house near Sviatohirsk Lavra, - SSU 05
In Donetsk region, Russians have set up torture chamber in boarding house near Sviatohirsk Lavra, - SSU 06
In Donetsk region, Russians have set up torture chamber in boarding house near Sviatohirsk Lavra, - SSU 07
In Donetsk region, Russians have set up torture chamber in boarding house near Sviatohirsk Lavra, - SSU 08

Author: 

Russian Army (8948) torture (164) Security Service of Ukraine (3089) de-occupation (236)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 