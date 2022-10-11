In Donetsk region, Russians have set up torture chamber in boarding house near Sviatohirsk Lavra, - SSU. PHOTOS

Employees of the Security Service discovered a place of illegal detention of people in liberated Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region. The torture chamber was set up in a recreation boarding house not far from the Sviatohirska Lavra.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by press service of SSU.

"The Russian military forcefully held local residents there who supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine. During the inspection, operatives and investigators of the SSU discovered objects that directly indicate signs of torture. Currently, a complex of investigative and operational measures is being carried out

Within the framework of the initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1, 2 Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, investigative and operational actions are ongoing," the message says.

It is noted that SSU investigators are currently establishing the number and identities of victims, as well as non-humans involved in torture.

The detection and documentation of illegal activities was carried out by the employees of the State Security Service in Donetsk and Luhansk regions together with the State Border Service under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

