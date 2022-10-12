During day, Russians shelled populated areas of Donetsk region. Avdiivka was most affected. There are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

At night, the Russians opened fire on various sections of the front from Mariinka to Soledar.

As informed by Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On the Donetsk side, Avdiivka was the most affected: in the morning, the Russians shelled the city twice from "Hrad", tank attacks, and aerial explosions were also recorded.

According to preliminary information, there are dead and wounded among civilians - we are establishing the exact number of victims. In addition, there were no casualties in the shelling of Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, and Novomykhailivka in the Mariinka direction," the report said.

The RMA added that the Russians carried out two airstrikes on Bakhmut in the direction of Horlivka - the consequences are being clarified.

"In Soledar, the enemy launched a rocket attack on Vasiukivka - 8 houses, a gas pipeline, and power lines were damaged.

Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, and Paraskoviivka also came under shelling in the community - without casualties. In Toretsk, artillery shelling of the Pivnichne damaged a house. In Svitlodar, there was a lot of noise at the Mayorsk station - no casualties," Kyrylenko noted.

