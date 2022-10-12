More than 120 bodies were exhumed in de-occupied territories of Donetsk region, - National Police. PHOTOS

In the liberated settlements of the region, the police found 35 burial sites. Three of them are massive. One is in Sviatohirsk, where 7 people were buried. Others are at the Lyman cemetery.

"Excavations are underway at the mass burial site in Lyman. During a week of painstaking work, the police recovered the bodies of 56 people. Measures are being taken to identify the dead and establish the causes of their death," the report said.

In Lyman, in one of the mass graves, several dozen servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are buried, and more than a hundred civilians are buried in the second location. People were buried with whole families

"The work at the cemetery continues continuously, despite the bad weather: the rain is washing away the soil. Investigative activities are being conducted simultaneously at both locations. Three investigative and operational teams are working there in shifts," the police reported.

To date, the bodies of 22 civilians and 34 military personnel have been recovered from Lyman. Police officers detect both signs of natural death and violent acts. There were injuries received as a result of shelling or torture - the investigation will establish. In total, more than 120 bodies were found in the de-occupied territories, of which 64 were civilian residents. Among the dead civilians - 32 men, 29 women, the gender of another three people has not been established.

