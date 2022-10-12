ENG
Active movement of military and engineering enemy equipment is recorded in Mariupol. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, a particularly active movement of military equipment is recorded in Mariupol.

Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Mariupol. Today there is a particularly large movement of military equipment. Trucks, fuel tankers, engineering equipment.

In both directions:
- from the Novoazovsky direction through the city towards Mangush
- from the direction of Manhush, through the city and the left bank, partly towards Novoazovsk," the message says.

In addition, it is noted that a place for temporary overnight storage of transit military equipment has been established in the Left Bank district near the former Amstor supermarket and the Left Bank District Administration of Mariupol at the site of the construction of temporary housing for the occupiers.

