Bridge is sagging: There is huge queue near ferry crossing in Crimea - waiting time is 3-4 days. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As a result of the fire on the Kerch Bridge, the degree of destruction may be greater than officially reported, so there are significant queues at the ferry crossing.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by social networks users.

"The waiting time in line is 3-4 days," said the "head" of Crimea, Sergey Aksenov.

Judging by the published photos, the damage to the Crimean bridge may be much more serious than the Russian propagandists report.

