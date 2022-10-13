Russian troops shelled Nikopol region all night with "Hrad" and heavy artillery, there is wounded person, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

Russian occupation troops terrorized the Nikopol district all night long.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Five shellings and one wounded. The Russian occupying forces terrorized the Nikopol district all night with "Hrad" and heavy artillery.

Nikopol suffered the most. There, the occupiers injured a 59-year-old man. He is in the hospital. In serious condition.

More than 30 high-rise and private buildings, gas pipelines, and power lines were mutilated in the city. More than 2,000 families were left without electricity. Energy workers are already working.

Russian shells also hit a hospital, a kindergarten, a local history museum, a cathedral, shops, a market, a factory, and a post office.

No people were injured in the shelling in Marhanets. The extent of the destruction is being ascertained," the report said.

It is noted that in other areas the night is full of anxiety, but without enemy attacks, and for the moment it is calm.

See more: Insurgents hit energy infrastructure of two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with rockets. Serious destruction, regime of total economy was introduced, - RMA. PHOTO













