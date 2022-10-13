ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Five people are being searched under rubble of high-rise building in Mykolaiv, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

Emergency rescue and search operations in Mykolaiv after the night shelling of the Russian Federation continue, five people are under the rubble of a multi-story building.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Rescuers retrieved the bodies of two victims from the rubble: a 31-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman. According to information, there are five more people under the rubble. Additionally, a bulldozer, a Liebherr crane and an excavator were involved. As of 1:00 p.m., nine 10 units of equipment and 37 rescuers," the message reads.

