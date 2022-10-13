Crash of Ukrainian military plane in Vinnytsia: cockpit of MiG-29 was probably hit by wreckage of kamikaze drones, - SBI. PHOTOS

The DBR employees are investigating the circumstances of the fall of the military plane in the Vinnytsia region, which happened on October 12, 2022 at around 9:00 p.m. during the announcement of the "air alert" signal.

"According to preliminary information, the military pilot performed a combat mission to destroy enemy UAVs. He managed to shoot down 5 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones." touched the cockpit of the Ukrainian plane.

The pilot directed the MiG-29 fighter into the field to avoid large-scale destruction and casualties among the civilian population. Fortunately, he managed to eject. Currently, the soldier is hospitalized," the report says.

It is noted that there are no victims among the population. Investigative actions are ongoing, appropriate examinations have been ordered. This proceeding will become another fact of documenting the aggressor's crimes against Ukraine.

