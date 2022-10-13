Buried son in ravine from shell explosion: Horrors of occupation of Kharkiv region by Russian invaders. PHOTOS

After the liberation of the village near Kupiansk, the extent of the destruction and consequences caused by the Russian occupiers became known.

This was told by journalist Oles Kromplias, Censor.NET informs.

A small village south of Kupiansk came under Russian occupation almost immediately.

"During the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army, fighting broke out for the village. The Russians retreated, leaving behind a completely destroyed quarter near the river crossing (Oskil. - Ed.)," he noted.









"It is difficult to convey what was seen in the village - the landscape resembles a film set, on which all the horrors of war were piled up. More than ten completely destroyed houses and yards, a charred Ukrainian armored personnel carrier and a Russian BMP. Several burned civilian cars, in which the locals tried to leave the village, were shot by Russians from the opposite side of the river.

Dead bodies of Russian soldiers lie right on the road. The village was deoccupied at the end of September, so the Ukrainian police have already taken the bodies of civilians and put the bodies of Russian soldiers in plastic bags. The stench is unbearable. In front of our eyes, an army truck pulls the remains of a Russian BPM off the road, almost touching the corpses of Russians lying next to it," Kromplias continued.









Local resident Volodymyr, who is almost 70 years old, had a house, cars, a garden and a large farm before the war. But now the Russian occupiers have completely destroyed his house. The man himself now lives in the basement of someone else's house and herds the goats of the village community.













The roof of Elena's house was also destroyed due to Russian shelling, and there were several explosions in the garden.

"She buried her son in this ravine. He died in mid-September. With the beginning of intense fighting, the family decided to evacuate. The son went to pick up his neighbors and didn't make it, his car was hit. Presumably from a Russian tank standing on the heights of the Kupiansk. The burnt "Gazelle" of the son stands up the street, which leads to the destroyed intersection.









The woman tried to take away her son's body, but was unable to because of Russian sniper fire. Only on the last day of September, when the front line moved further east of Kupyansk, the woman managed to take her son's charred body to her yard and bury it in a ditch in the garden. We didn't have enough strength to take him to the cemetery," the journalist said.