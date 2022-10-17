During October 17, Russians fired about 300 shells in Sumy region - 5 people were killed, - OVA. PHOTO

Head of Sumy Regional State Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky made public information that during October 17, there were about 300 "arrivals" in Sumy region

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he reported it in Telegram.

Zhyvytskyi noted: "I did not write the situation overnight, it was quiet on the border, but we had a missile attack on the infrastructure. 3 Russian missiles. 14 wounded people in the hospital, three of them were rescued alive from the rubble. 5 dead... Rescue operations are still ongoing. And almost 300 more attacks from the territory of the Russian Federation per day.

Krasnopil hromada: 2 mortar attacks on settlements

Shalyhinska hromada: during the day the enemy shelled the settlements of the hromada three times: with mortars, cannon artillery and fired automatic bursts.

Velykopysarivska hromada: 11 attacks per day. Russians fired from mortars, launched rockets from helicopters, fired from "Grad" and artillery. As a result of one of the artillery attacks, a power line was damaged and a corn field burned.

Seredyno-Budska hromada: during the day they were shooting from cannon artillery, AGS and small arms. As a result of one of the artillery shelling of Seredino-Budska a woman was wounded. Also 6 private houses were damaged and three fires broke out".

On the photo - Seredyno-Budska hromada.