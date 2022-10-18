In Lyman, police exhumed bodies of 5 murdered children, among them two sisters, - National Police. PHOTOS

In Lyman, the Donetsk region, the police exhumed the bodies of 5 murdered children.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the investigators found four children in a mass burial at the cemetery. The mother buried another boy in her own yard. It was preliminarily established that all died from shrapnel wounds as a result of Russian shelling.

"Police officers retrieved girls born in 2021, 2019, and 2008, and boys born in 2011 and 2012 from the improvised graves. The two youngest girls are sisters. After a forensic medical examination, the children will be reburied," the National Police said.

For two weeks, investigative actions in Lyman - at the site of the largest mass burial in the de-occupied part of Donetsk region. Law enforcement officers also remove bodies from single burials in yards and gardens. Investigative teams work continuously, searching for and interviewing relatives, and establishing the history of all the dead.







As of the morning of October 18, a total of 35 military personnel and 131 civilians were exhumed in the Kramatorsk district.

Among the civilians - 67 men, 56 women, and 5 children, the gender of 6 people are unknown. Measures are being taken to identify the deceased and establish the causes of their death.

45 burials were discovered in the liberated territories, 33 of them in Sviatohirsk and 12 in Lyman. However, these data are not final, as every day the police receive information from residents about new graves. Only in the last few days it became known about 17 more such burials.