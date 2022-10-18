Consequences of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv: two-story building was destroyed. PHOTOS

As a result of a night strike, preceded by S-300 missiles, a two-story residential building in the center of Mykolaiv was destroyed.

Rescuers were notified of this on October 18 at 02:40 a.m., Censor.NET reports with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, departments 2, 3, and 4 of the State Fire-Rescue Units of the 2nd State Fire-Rescue Squad were dispatched to the site for search and rescue operations. the engineering department of the emergency and rescue squad of special purpose, and another shift of the operational coordination center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region.

At 06:55 a.m., the body of a dead man, aged 56, according to neighbors, was removed from the rubble.

Rescue Service units rescued a dachshund dog named Diaka.

















In total, 6 units from the State Emergency Service worked on site. special vehicles and 26 rescuers. In addition, emergency medical teams, police officers, and emergency teams of JSC "Mykolaivblenergo" and PJSC "Mykolaivgaz" were involved.

So far, search and rescue operations have been completed.