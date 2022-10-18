Russians fired 64 shells in Sumy region on October 18. 2 people were killed, one wounded - Zhyvytskyi. PHOTOS
During a day Russians fired four times at settlements of Sumy region. They fired from mortars and artillery, 64 hits were recorded in total.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by the head of Sumy OVA Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.
He noted: "During the day Russians shelled the settlements of the region four times. They targeted civilians and civilian objects with mortars and artillery. A total of 64 hits.
Yunakivska hromada: two dead and one wounded as a result of a cynical strike on the center of the village. In addition, the outpatient clinic, boiler room, power line were damaged.
Khotyn hromada: artillery shelling. The building of rescuers, children's gym, civilian car and at least 5 houses were damaged.
Novoslobidska hromada: mortar shelling. The house of culture, school, playground, power line were damaged".
