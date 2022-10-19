Russians have been shelling Enerhodar since midnight. Water and electricity have partially disappeared in city - Mayor Orlov. PHOTO

On the night of October 18-19, the occupiers shelled Enerhodar. They hit the substation, the city is partially without water and electricity.

This was announced by the mayor of Enerhodar Dmytro Orlov, Censor.NET informs.

"The shelling, first of the industrial zone, and then of the city itself, began around midnight and did not stop in the morning. There are reports of damage to one of the substations, as well as to the building of the executive committee of the city council," he wrote in a telegram.

There is no information about the victims yet.

The mayor called on citizens to stay at home and follow the two-wall rule.

