At night, enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA. PHOTO
At night, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in one of the villages of Zaporizhzhia district.
Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"The occupier used S300 rockets. A fire broke out at the facility, which was promptly extinguished by rescuers. There were no casualties," he said.
