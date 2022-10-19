At night, enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA. PHOTO

At night, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in one of the villages of Zaporizhzhia district.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupier used S300 rockets. A fire broke out at the facility, which was promptly extinguished by rescuers. There were no casualties," he said.

