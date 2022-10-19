Agent of Russian Federation who collected coordinates of Ukrainian "decision-making centers" in Chernihiv region was detained - SSU counter-intelligence. PHOTOS

Counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine located and detained a Russian agent in the Chernihiv region. He collected intelligence on the location of the "control centers" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, the coordinates of local authorities and hospitals, and monitored the movement routes of Ukrainian troops.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

"The terrorists planned to use the received information for massive airstrikes on state institutions and social facilities. According to the investigation, the detainee is a resident of Severodonetsk, who moved to Chernihiv Oblast a few years ago and received the status of an internally displaced person.

He was recruited by the special services of the Russian Federation at the beginning of the invasion, but began to perform enemy tasks after the liberation of the region. The agent photographed the objects and marked the geolocations on the maps," the message reads.

The man transferred materials to the curator through anonymous messengers and received money for it.

The detainee was informed of the suspicion.

Read more: All units and ministries of the occupation "administration" of Kherson region are already moving to the left bank of the Dnipro, - Saldo







