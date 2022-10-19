ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4186 visitors online
News Photo War
6 528 20

Agent of Russian Federation who collected coordinates of Ukrainian "decision-making centers" in Chernihiv region was detained - SSU counter-intelligence. PHOTOS

сбу,контррозвідка

Counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine located and detained a Russian agent in the Chernihiv region. He collected intelligence on the location of the "control centers" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, the coordinates of local authorities and hospitals, and monitored the movement routes of Ukrainian troops.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

"The terrorists planned to use the received information for massive airstrikes on state institutions and social facilities. According to the investigation, the detainee is a resident of Severodonetsk, who moved to Chernihiv Oblast a few years ago and received the status of an internally displaced person.

He was recruited by the special services of the Russian Federation at the beginning of the invasion, but began to perform enemy tasks after the liberation of the region. The agent photographed the objects and marked the geolocations on the maps," the message reads.

The man transferred materials to the curator through anonymous messengers and received money for it.

The detainee was informed of the suspicion.

Read more: All units and ministries of the occupation "administration" of Kherson region are already moving to the left bank of the Dnipro, - Saldo

Agent of Russian Federation who collected coordinates of Ukrainian decision-making centers in Chernihiv region was detained - SSU counter-intelligence 01
Agent of Russian Federation who collected coordinates of Ukrainian decision-making centers in Chernihiv region was detained - SSU counter-intelligence 02
Agent of Russian Federation who collected coordinates of Ukrainian decision-making centers in Chernihiv region was detained - SSU counter-intelligence 03
Agent of Russian Federation who collected coordinates of Ukrainian decision-making centers in Chernihiv region was detained - SSU counter-intelligence 04

Author: 

counterintelligence (51) Security Service of Ukraine (3091) Chernihiv region (308)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 