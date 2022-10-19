Air defense forces shot down two Russian missiles in sky over Chernihiv region. PHOTOS
This is reported by Suspilne with reference to the press service of the OC "North", Censor.NET reports.
"Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down two missiles in the sky over Chernihiv region," the publication notes.
Later, the OC "North" published a photo of missiles, that were shoted down over Kipti.
