Air defense forces shot down two Russian missiles in sky over Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

Air Defense Forces shot down Russian missiles over Chernihiv region.

This is reported by Suspilne with reference to the press service of the OC "North", Censor.NET reports.

"Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down two missiles in the sky over Chernihiv region," the publication notes.

Later, the OC "North" published a photo of missiles, that were shoted down over Kipti.

Air defense forces shot down two Russian missiles in sky over Chernihiv region 01
Air defense forces shot down two Russian missiles in sky over Chernihiv region 02
Air defense forces shot down two Russian missiles in sky over Chernihiv region 03

