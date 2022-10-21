Zaporizhzhia was shelled with S-300 missiles, residential building, school and infrastructure objects were destroyed, three people were injured. PHOTOS

In the morning, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with S-300 missiles. A residential building and infrastructure facilities were destroyed.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.-

"According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. There are three wounded. The data is being verified.

As a result of the attack, the gas system was damaged in a residential high-rise building, there was a fire, and a wall was destroyed. Specialized services are already working in the city of events.

The occupier also targeted a school in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. The roof of the school was damaged and the windows were broken.

There were also hits on infrastructure objects and open areas," the message says.

In addition, Starukh emphasized that there is a possibility of repeated attacks, and urged not to neglect safety rules: "Be as vigilant and careful as possible. Take care of each other."

He also reminded that parts of ammunition that are dangerous may remain on the territory of the city. Do not approach and touch them. In case of detection, rescuers must be called.

Read more: Enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia with rockets





















