At night in Donetsk region, Russians shelled areas of front from Selidove to Lyman, at least 3 people were killed, 2 were injured. PHOTOS

At night, the occupiers shelled the Donetsk region, power lines and residential buildings were damaged, and 3 people died.

As Censor.NET informs, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk RMA, reported this on Telegram.

"On the Donetsk side, Selidove, Mariinka, and Avdiivka districts are under fire. There are no victims, but there is destruction.

A Ukrainian was injured in Selidove - the Russians hit a high-rise building in the area. Shelling was recorded in Katerynivka in the Mariinka community, power lines were damaged. Avdiivka was shelled in the morning: the neighborhood of AССP and the garden society were damaged.

In the Horlivka region, the communities of Bakhmut, Torets, and Svitlodar are affected.

In Bakhmut, as a result of an attack on the private sector, 2 people died, 1 was injured. 7 houses were damaged. In Toretsk, a house and a company were damaged, but there were no casualties. It was also loud at the Mayorsk station in the Svitlodar community.

In the Lysychansk direction, the Russians actively shelled the Torske and Zarichne in the Lyman districts. At least 1 person died, 1 more was injured," the report said.

