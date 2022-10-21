Length of "Wagner line" in Donbas is only 1.6 km - satellite images. PHOTOS

Maxar Technologies company has made satellite images of fortifications built by "Wagnerites" in area of temporarily occupied by Russia settlement Hirske in Donbas.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ refering to LEAGUE.

The fortification consists of four rows of anti-tank "pyramids", behind which a trench is arranged.

Probably, CNN notes, this is the same fortification, which Russian propagandists called the "Wagner line", as it is equipped with mercenaries of the PMC "Wagner". Russian media claim that such a line will be equipped from the Russian-Ukrainian border to Kreminna and then southward to Svitlodarsk - that is more than 200 km.

Analysis of the images shows that now the length of the fortification is only 1.6 km.

