Russians with MLRS and heavy artillery hit Nikopol, more than 20 houses, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

At night, the Russians shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"That night, the Russians kept the Nikopol district under tension. They set fire to two communities there - Marhanets and Nikopol. Previously, no people were affected.

Nikopol suffered the most. The enemy hit it with MLRS and heavy artillery. More than 20 buildings and several gas pipelines were damaged in the city.

Broken power lines. Almost 1,000 families were left without electricity. Energy companies are already repairing the networks," the report says.

