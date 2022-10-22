ENG
Russian aggression against Ukraine War
At night, occupiers launched rocket attacks on village of Zarichne in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

The Russians fired rockets at the village of Zarichne in Zaporizhzhia.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"At night, 2 rockets were fired at the village of Zarichne.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or serious damage," he wrote.

