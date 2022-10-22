At night, occupiers launched rocket attacks on village of Zarichne in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS
The Russians fired rockets at the village of Zarichne in Zaporizhzhia.
Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"At night, 2 rockets were fired at the village of Zarichne.
Fortunately, there were no casualties or serious damage," he wrote.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password