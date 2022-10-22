ENG
During day, Russian military shelled 13 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded. PHOTOS

During the day in the Donetsk region, the enemy struck 22 attacks on the civilian population. 30 destructions in the residential sector due to shelling were recorded.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Head of the National Police in the Donetsk region.

"13 settlements were under the fire of the occupiers - the cities of Avdiivka, Toretsk, Krasnohorivka, Ukrainian, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, the town of Velyka Novosilka, Severny, the villages of Karlivka, Arkhanhelske, Ivanivske, Paraskoviivka. The Ruscists destroyed the Donetsk region with artillery, "Uragan" anti-aircraft missiles, "Hrad", and "Smerch", the message says.

45 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 30 residential buildings, utility buildings, garages, and cars.

"Bakhmut again came under the heaviest shelling. The occupiers opened fire on the city 4 times. High-rise and private houses were damaged as a result of enemy shells hitting. There are dead and wounded," the police reported.

Civilians were injured by artillery shelling in Krasnohorivka and the village of Paraskoviivka. There are casualties in Kostiantynivka as a result of the shelling of the city by the occupiers with the "Smerch" rocket salvo fire system.

