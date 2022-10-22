Body of another civilian killed by Russians was found in forest in Kyiv region: He was riding bicycle to his sister. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The body of a civilian killed by the Russian occupiers was found in the forest near the village of Klavdievo-Tarasove in the Kyiv region.

The head of the police of the Kyiv region, Andrii Nebytov, announced this on his Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The police of the Kyiv region established that the man received several bullet wounds in the heart and leg. In the clothes of the deceased, they found documents in the name of a 48-year-old resident of the village of Dibrova: the man had been wanted as a missing person since the end of March," Nebytov said.

According to relatives, during the occupation, a local resident went by bicycle to visit his sister and did not return.

"The path of the deceased lay precisely through enemy positions. The wife recognized the clothes that the man was wearing on the day of his disappearance," the head of the regional police said.

Read more: Over 600 victims’ bodies have already been exhumed on liberated territories of Kharkiv region









