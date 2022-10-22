Debris of rocket with charge of 400 kg was discovered by police in Kyiv region. PHOTOS

Fragments of a Russian rocket with a warhead of 400 kg were discovered in the Kyiv region.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the police of the Kyiv region, Andrii Nebytov, announced this on Telegram.

"The wreckage of the occupiers' cruise missile was just discovered by our police in one of the districts of the Kyiv region," he said.

According to Nebytov, "there were no casualties or infrastructure damage. The rocket was shot down over a forest area and a field. The warhead is 400 kg."

He thanked the air defense forces for effectively eliminating this deadly weapon of the Russians.

