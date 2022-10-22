Russians shelled Kostiantynivka with prohibited shells. There are seriously wounded, - National Police. PHOTOS

The Russians fired a Smerch rocket with cluster shells at the private sector of Kostiantynivka.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk region, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers fired a Smerch rocket, which carries numerous cluster shells, at peaceful houses. As a result of the explosions, at least ten houses were damaged, and three people were seriously injured," the message says.

All the shells hit residential buildings and near the store. As a result of the explosion, a 21-year-old girl and two men aged 26 and 58 were injured. The wounded were rescued by the paramedics of the medical center of the National Guard brigade, who were among the first to arrive to help. The injured were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The police noted that the shelling of Kostyantynivka took place on October 21 around 2:00 p.m.







Read more: In Mykolaiv region, Russians hit two critical infrastructure facilities - OC "South"