Occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia and surrounding settlements with kamikaze drones, - Starukh. PHOTOS

At night, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia and surrounding settlements using kamikaze drones.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the enemy continues to use night terror against the civilian population.

"Tonight, the occupying forces launched an attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia using drones (previously, "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones), as well as on surrounding settlements using S-300 missiles," he said.

According to him, one of the drones hit a public building in the regional center. According to preliminary information, there are no victims.

One of the villages of the Zaporizhzhia district was also shelled by rockets. As a result of hitting three missiles using the S-300 air defense system, private houses and school premises were damaged.

Read more: Russians destroyed 79 schools and 35 kindergartens in Zaporizhzhia region

"Everyone is alive and unharmed! We will rebuild what was destroyed! The main thing is to save your life!" - the head of the region notes.







