As result of night shelling of Kurdiumivka in Donetsk region, 3 people were killed, - RMA. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers hit residential buildings in Kurdiumivka in the Donetsk region with artillery.
This was stated by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET reports.
"Three people were killed as a result of the nighttime shelling of Kurdiumivka in the Toretsk community. Artillery shells destroyed two houses. A couple died under the debris of one of them, a man died in a fire in the second house," the report says.
