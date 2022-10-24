At night, occupiers shelled section of front from Mariinka to Lyman directions in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

At night, the Russians fired at areas of the front from the Mariinka to Lyman directions.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, in the Donetsk direction, arrivals in Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, and Elizavetivka of the Mariinka direction were recorded - without casualties or destruction.

"In the Horlivka direction, Shcherbynivka of the Toretsk direction was the most affected - a local canteen was destroyed by a rocket. Also during the night there were shelling on the outskirts of the Svitlodarsk and Soledarsk communities - without casualties," the head of the region notes.

Massive shelling of the Lyman continues in the Lysychansk direction - Torske and Zarichne are the most affected. 1 person died in Zarichne.

"We are carefully documenting all Russian crimes! They will be held accountable for everything!" - Kyrylenko summarizes.



