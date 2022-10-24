Occupiers shelled 9 settlements in Donetsk region, there are victims. Bakhmut suffers from enemy artillery, - National Police. PHOTOS

The occupiers attacked 9 settlements in the Donetsk region, the police recorded the killing of civilians and destruction.

Over the past day, Russian troops have carried out 20 shellings. There are wounded and dead civilians. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the National Police.

As noted, the Russian army struck the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Berdychi, Zarichne, Karlivka, Orlivka, and Terny. The enemy used "Hrad" MLRS, rockets, and artillery against the civilian population.

"16 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 6 residential buildings, a hospital, a distribution power station and transformers, an elevator, a cafe, a garage, a car. Bakhmut continues to suffer from enemy artillery. During the day, the occupiers shelled the city five times, killing and wounding civilians. As a result of enemy hits, multi-apartment, and private buildings, and infrastructure facilities were destroyed," the message reads.

Two strikes that happened the previous day, October 22, were documented. In the village of Velyka Novosilka and the village of Kurdyumivka of the Toretsk community, people were killed by artillery shelling.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.




















