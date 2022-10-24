Body of man killed by occupiers was found in forest in Kyiv region, - Nebytov. PHOTOS

The body of a civilian killed by aggressors was found near the village of Nemishaeve in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the chief of the police of the Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the remains were found in the forest by local residents. During the examination of the corpse, the police established that the man died during the occupation of the Bucha district.

"The man's height is about 190 centimeters, his foot size is 43. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black shoes and dark underwear. In the breast pocket of the deceased's jacket, we found an Orthodox cross. The man's body was found near the pit where, a few days ago, the police of the Kyiv region already found a person killed by the occupiers," the report says.

