Last day, occupiers launched 15 fire attacks on Donetsk region. Bakhmut was fired upon from "Hrad", - National Police. PHOTOS

Last day, the occupiers launched 15 fire attacks on the Donetsk region. The enemy used "Hrad", "Uragan", and artillery.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, 8 settlements were affected - the cities of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Ocheretyne, Velyka Novosilka, the villages of Druzhba, Karlivka.

20 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged, including 19 residential buildings and a power line.

"Bakhmut is under enemy fire again. The occupiers shelled the city from the Hrad rocket salvo systems.

4 civilians were killed. The Russians also continue to attack the settlement with artillery. There are dead and injured. In total, during the day of the attacks, 6 private and 3 apartment buildings were damaged in the city," the report says.

The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Another 230 people were evacuated with the help of the police, and more than 26,000 people have been evacuated since the mandatory evacuation began, including 4,075 children and 1,541 people with disabilities.

