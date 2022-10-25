Steinmeier spent about two hours in shelter in Chernihiv region due to air raid. PHOTOS

Today, October 25, Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Ukraine. In the first half of the day, he went to the Chernihiv region and there he was caught by an air alarm.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to LIGA.net.

The President of the Federal Republic of Germany reached Chernihiv by train, and then went by car to the district center of Koriukivka.

It was planned that the President of Germany would discuss aid to Koriukivka during the winter period. When Steinmeier was in Koriukivka, an air alert was announced in the Kyiv region.

The President of Germany was forced to go to the shelter and, as Spiegel writes, "the conversation with the civilian population had to be conducted spontaneously in the bomb shelter."

The alarm lasted about two hours.

