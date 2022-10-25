Pregnant woman among victims of occupants’ missile attack on gas station in Dnipro, three more hospitalized - OP. PHOTOS

A pregnant woman was among victims of a missile attack in Dnipro, three more people were hospitalized.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Deputy Head of Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"This is what Russian terrorists did at the Dnipro gas station. It has been established that one of the two dead was a pregnant woman. The second victim is a car wash operator. Three people were hospitalized. A man and two women," - he wrote.

He expressed condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and noted that "the Russian army is an army of criminals who must be punished for everything they do to our country".

