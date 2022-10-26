ENG
In Kharkiv region, exhumation has begun at site of mass burial of Ukrainian military personnel. PHOTOS

In Kharkiv Oblast, the police, together with the regional prosecutor’s office, began working at the mass burial site of Ukrainian soldiers who died in April during the retreat.

This was announced by the head of the regional police, Volodymyr Tymoshko, Censor.NET informs.

"According to the testimony of local residents, the corpses were collected in two trucks. At the cemetery, they were thrown into a pit. In a heap. Like firewood. They didn't make a single burial mark," the policeman said.

According to him, the residents of the village put up crosses on Easter and tried to take care of the grave.

On Tuesday, October 26, due to a downpour, the police were able to remove only three bodies out of 17, which, according to preliminary data, were buried there.

"The investigation will last several days. We will definitely establish the names of our defenders. And we will definitely bury them in a humane way. We remember everyone!" Tymoshko promised.

