On October 27, 7 ships with 102 thousand tons of agricultural products left ports of Chornomorsk and Pivdenny, - Ministry of Infrastructure. PHOTOS

Today, October 27, as part of the implementation of the "Grain Initiative", 7 ships left the ports of Chornomorsk and Pivdenny.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

It is noted that there were 102 thousand tons of agricultural products on board. The ships go to the countries of Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Among them is the STELLA GS bulker with 30,600 tons of corn for Tunisia.

Since August 1, 397 ships have already exported 9 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products to countries in Africa, Asia, and Europe through the ports of Odesa.

