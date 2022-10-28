Occupiers shelled settlements on front line in Donetsk region at night and in morning. PHOTOS

In the Donetsk region, the Russians continued shelling the settlements on the front line at night and in the morning.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the head of the Donetsk RMA Pavlo Kyrylenko.

It is noted that there were no casualties in the Donetsk direction. Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, and Maksimilianivka of the Maryinsk community came under shelling at night. In the morning, the occupiers shelled Avdiivka several times.

In the Horlivka direction, the Toretsk, Soledar, and Svitlodar communities came under enemy fire. In the Toretsk region, a house in Severny was damaged, shelling of the community's outskirts continues. In the Soledar district, there were isolated shellings near Rozdolivka, Yakovlivka, and Bakhmut during the night. There was a lot of noise in the Svitlodar district at Mayorsk station. There is no information about the victims.

In the Lysychansk direction, Torsky and Zarichne of the Lyman districts had a restless night. Information on the victims and extent of destruction is being clarified.

