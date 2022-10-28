ENG
News
Last day, Russian military carried out 100 strikes on Sumy region. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, police officers have recorded 100 attacks by Russians on the territory of the Sumy region.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET informs.

"During the past day, the enemy once again opened fire on the territory of Sumy Oblast, as a result of which 7 private houses and a power line were damaged. In the Sumy region, the police documented 100 strikes by the Russian army," the report says.

Based on these facts, the police opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 438 (Violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Interior Ministry shoot out Sumska region
