Agent of Russian Federation who was "hunting" for locations of deployment of warplanes of Armed Forces of Ukraine in southern direction was detained - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service exposed a Russian agent in Mykolaiv who was collecting intelligence on the locations and movements of the Defense Forces in the front-line areas of southern Ukraine.

First of all, the attacker transmitted information about the movement of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the locations of deployment of air military equipment on the territory of the Mykolaiv region. It also handed over to the enemy the locations of strategically important critical infrastructure in the region. The occupiers used the received information to prepare targeted missile strikes on Ukrainian objects.

It was established that the detainee is a resident of the regional center, who was recruited by the special services of the Russian Federation after the start of the full-scale invasion. She came into the sights of the aggressors because of her pro-Kremlin views, which she repeatedly expressed among those around her.

For communication with the Russian "curator" she used anonymous messengers, and the transfer of closed data was carried out in the form of electronic photos with a description of the area. During searches of the place of residence of the accused, law enforcement officers found means of communication with evidence of conspiratorial correspondence with the enemy.

Currently, the detainee has been notified of the suspicion of the crime she committed. The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention.

It is noted that the employees of the SSU worked ahead of time and detained the attacker while trying to transmit intelligence information to the enemy. Thus, they prevented the implementation of enemy plans to carry out air attacks in the southern direction.