Russian occupiers destroyed observatory in Kharkiv region and damaged biggest radio telescope in Europe, - National Police. VIDEO&PHOTOS

During the occupation of the Chuhuyiv district of the Kharkiv region, the Russian invaders destroyed the observatory and damaged one of the biggest radio telescopes in the world.

During the occupation, the territory of the research observatory in the Chuhuyiv district was occupied by Russian military personnel. They damaged equipment and destroyed buildings. The occupiers were on the territory of the station for several months, before the settlement was de-occupied. They dug trenches and left behind a lot of ammunition and their remains.







According to the police, the building of the institution is completely destroyed and, most likely, cannot be restored. It should be noted that this is the largest radio telescope not only in Ukraine, but also in all of Europe.





The information was entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations pursuant to Part 1 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

