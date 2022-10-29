Spying on positions of HIMARS and M777 howitzers: SSU counter-intelligence detained man in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

Counter-intelligence of the SSU detained a man who was collecting information about places of temporary deployment and movement of units of the Defense Forces in the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

"Among his main tasks was also the detection of possible combat positions of HIMARS jet systems and long-range British M777 howitzers near the front line. In addition, the intruder corrected numerous missile strikes on Nikopol, in particular on energy infrastructure facilities, and "reported" to the occupiers about the consequences of air strikes attacks," the message says.

The investigators established that the accomplice of the occupiers turned out to be a local resident who was recruited by representatives of the special services of the Russian Federation after the start of the full-scale invasion.

The traitor was involved in confidential cooperation through social networks, where he repeatedly explained the positions of Ukrainian troops. He drove around the area in the area and surreptitiously observed the objects.

He transmitted the collected information to the invaders through anonymous messengers in the form of a photo with a link to the area and a detailed description. During searches of the residence of the Russian agent, law enforcement officers found a mobile phone and computer equipment with evidence of conspiratorial correspondence with the Moscow "curator".

The man was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. At the request of the SSU, the court chose him as a preventive measure in the form of detention. Investigative and operational actions are ongoing to bring to justice the organizers of criminal activities who are in the temporarily occupied territory of our state.

Watch more: Ships of Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation repulse UAV attack in waters of Sevastopol Bay, - Razvozhaev. VIDEO







