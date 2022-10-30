In morning, occupiers attacked Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk region. Woman was injured - RMA. PHOTOS

On the morning of October 30, the occupiers once again raided the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentin Reznychenko, reported this in Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the Marhanets district came under fire.

"Preliminarily, one person was injured. She is a 73-year-old woman. She is in the hospital. Houses were damaged. The details of the shelling are being clarified," Reznychenko said.

