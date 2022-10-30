Due to Russia’s blocking of "grain corridor", export is impossible, - Kubrakov. PHOTOS

Due to Russia’s withdrawal from the "grain agreement", the ship Ikaria Angel with 40 thousand tons of grain for Ethiopia within the framework of the UN World Food Program could not leave the Ukrainian port today as planned.

Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov reported this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"These products were intended for the people of Ethiopia, who are on the verge of starvation. But due to the closure of the "grain corridor" by Russia, export is impossible," he wrote.





As noted, on October 29, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that Russia would stop participating in the "grain agreement". At the same time, it became known that the UN was conducting negotiations with the Russian Federation regarding Russia's exit from the "grain agreement".

According to the spokesman of the head of state Serhii Nikiforov, Ukraine is waiting for a reaction from Turkey and the UN regarding the statement of the Russian Federation to withdraw from the "grain initiative". US President Joe Biden also criticized Russia's withdrawal from the "grain agreement".

The United States of America reacted to Russia's withdrawal from the initiative to export grain from Ukrainian ports, calling on the Kremlin to return to the agreement.

