Last day, marines destroyed dozen IFVs and half hundred occupiers, - Navy. INFOGRAPHICS

On October 29, military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

As noted, in the course of the fighting, the marines destroyed 10 IFVs, 1 armored personnel carrier, 1 ACV, and more than 50 invaders.

"Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which our soldiers destroyed 2 self-propelled guns, 1 truck, and 2 self-propelled guns. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.

