Russians blew up bridge over Krasna River in Luhansk region, - Haidai. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers blew up a bridge over the Krasna River near Krasnorichenskyi and another one near Kreminna in Luhansk region.
This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"They are very scared, because we are very close. The Russians blew up the bridge over the Krasna River near Krasnorichensk," the report says.
