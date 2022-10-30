Russian troops shell Nikopol district from Zaporizhzhia NPP territory. PHOTOS

Enemy is shelling Nikopol district of Dnipro region from Zaporizhzhia NPP territory, knowing that there will be no return fire.

It was reported in Telegram by Head of Dnipro Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I see a lot of questions regarding the shelling of the Nikopol district. I have already explained it many times, I will explain it again. The Russian occupation troops are inhumans who resort to despicable methods of terror. They are shelling the Nikopol district from the territory of the nuclear power plant in occupied Enerhodar, because they know that there will be no return fire on this facility. After all, the Armed Forces will not expose peaceful Ukrainians to such danger. But there is no doubt that our military will definitely liberate Enerhodar and all temporarily occupied settlements of Ukraine. The terror will stop," he said.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling of Nikopol and Marhanets. PHOTOS





