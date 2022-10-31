Bodies of 3 local residents killed by occupants in their own car exhumed in Izyum - National Police. PHOTOS

Law enforcers exhumed remains of three men killed in Izyum, Kharkiv region, by Russian occupants in March this year.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to Nation Police press office.

"Investigators have recorded another invaders' crime. A column of Russian military entered Izyum on March 7. The occupants shot a car with civilians, which was driving towards them. Three men - father and son and their friend - were killed," the statement reads.

The youngest victim was 20 years old on the day of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine on February 24. His father is 46, their friend is 56. After the shelling, the car Ford Transit burned down. The remains of the victims were buried at the local cemetery by close friends. According to local residents, the shot car stood on the street for several days, and then the occupants dragged it away with a tank and threw it off the bridge.

Law enforcement officers worked at scene of car shooting, on the bank of the river, where car fell, as well as at the burial site.

Criminal proceeding over the incident was initiated under Part 2 Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

