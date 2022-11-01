Occupiers bombarded two communities of Dnipropetrovsk region with "Hrad" and heavy artillery all night, 40 Russian shells landed in Nikopol. PHOTOS

At night, the occupiers fired from "Hrad" and heavy artillery on the Nikopol and Marhanets communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of RMA Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians covered Nikopol with fire all night...

They hit two districts - Nikopol and Marhanets - from "Hrad" and heavy artillery.

Previously, people were not affected.

40 Russian shells arrived in Nikopol. In the city, 14 high-rise and private buildings, a kindergarten, a pharmacy, a hairdresser, shops, and bank premises were mutilated.

In Marhanets, the shelling damaged the power line and cut off the power to the water utility's pumping station.

More than 40,000 families were left without water, more than 10,000 - without electricity.

Energy workers worked all night. And everything was fixed. People with light. The pumping station started to work. The water will soon be back in the house," the message reads.

