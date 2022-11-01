ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8547 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 300 0

Occupiers bombarded two communities of Dnipropetrovsk region with "Hrad" and heavy artillery all night, 40 Russian shells landed in Nikopol. PHOTOS

At night, the occupiers fired from "Hrad" and heavy artillery on the Nikopol and Marhanets communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of RMA Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians covered Nikopol with fire all night...

They hit two districts - Nikopol and Marhanets - from "Hrad" and heavy artillery.

Previously, people were not affected.

40 Russian shells arrived in Nikopol. In the city, 14 high-rise and private buildings, a kindergarten, a pharmacy, a hairdresser, shops, and bank premises were mutilated.

In Marhanets, the shelling damaged the power line and cut off the power to the water utility's pumping station.

More than 40,000 families were left without water, more than 10,000 - without electricity.

Energy workers worked all night. And everything was fixed. People with light. The pumping station started to work. The water will soon be back in the house," the message reads.

Read more: Occupiers hit energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipro and Pavlohrad, - RMA

Occupiers bombarded two communities of Dnipropetrovsk region with Hrad and heavy artillery all night, 40 Russian shells landed in Nikopol 01
Occupiers bombarded two communities of Dnipropetrovsk region with Hrad and heavy artillery all night, 40 Russian shells landed in Nikopol 02
Occupiers bombarded two communities of Dnipropetrovsk region with Hrad and heavy artillery all night, 40 Russian shells landed in Nikopol 03

Author: 

shoot out (13131) Reznychenko (211) Nikopol (689)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 