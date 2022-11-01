Ruscists hit Mykolaiv with S-300 missiles, number of objects were damaged, 1 person died. PHOTOS

Around midnight, Mykolaiv was hit by S-300 type missiles, as a result of which a number of civilian objects were damaged.

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the building of the educational institution was partially destroyed.

"A two-story residential building was completely destroyed. In another building, a fire broke out due to the impact of ammunition and its fragments. In several private houses, windows and doors were broken, and the roof was damaged. In the medical facility, the OSB knocked out the slabs with which our construction crews sewed up the windows after the previous shelling with the blast wave and debris," Senkevych said.

So far, it is known about one dead woman.

All responsible services are working on-site.

"We are collecting detailed information about the consequences of the shelling. I will inform you more during the day," the head of the city sums up.